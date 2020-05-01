All apartments in Denver
2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101

2306 Glenarm Place · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern condo in the historic Glenarm Place brick building. Clean and cozy main level, end unit in historic brick building in heart of Curtis Park/Five Points. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo features modern updates, wood floors, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Close to Coors Field, Union Station, Rino Art District, public transportation, parks, bars, and restaurants. Water, Sewer and Trash Included. Basement Storage Unit and 1 Off-Street Parking spot included as well. Pets considered for a $450 refundable pet deposit. Available May 1st. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today for more information at 630-390-6650or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 have any available units?
2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 have?
Some of 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
