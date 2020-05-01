2306 Glenarm Pl Unit 101

Amenities

Modern condo in the historic Glenarm Place brick building. Clean and cozy main level, end unit in historic brick building in heart of Curtis Park/Five Points. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo features modern updates, wood floors, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Close to Coors Field, Union Station, Rino Art District, public transportation, parks, bars, and restaurants. Water, Sewer and Trash Included. Basement Storage Unit and 1 Off-Street Parking spot included as well. Pets considered for a $450 refundable pet deposit. Available May 1st. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Oliver today for more information at 630-390-6650or Oliver@NewAgeRE.com