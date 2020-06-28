2295 East Asbury Avenue

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool media room yoga

Large 2 bedroom 1 bath condo 880 sq ft. Large walk in closets and two additional storage closets. One off street reserved parking spot. Easy access to I 25. Walk to University Light Rail RTD station (15 min ride to downtown Denver). Magnuson Arena (watch D1 University of Denver Ice Hockey). This condo is next to Coors fitness center: fitness center/yoga classes, swimming pool, field hockey, gymnastics, ice rinks (responsible league ice hockey), Olympic swimming/diving pool, rock climbing wall etc. All DU sports indoor and outdoor within a short walk.



About 6 miles from downtown Denver, (20 minutes by light rail) $1550/month for a two bedroom 1 bath recently remodeled: new carpet, newly painted. Great gourmet granite counter kitchen/appliances (induction range).

Walk on the same street to the Magness Arena to workout, swim see the Division 1 Hockey team play etc.



One off street assigned parking is available for additional $40/mo. Two Bedroom One Bath condo next to Magness Arena (fitness center, hockey rink, indoor diving pool etc), across from the Sturm Law School. Short walk to light rail. About 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Great restaurants, parks/trees, Neuman Center for theatre, concerts, recitals. Take the light rail then train to Winter Park to ski for the day and not have to drive in traffic in the winter.



Lease ends June 30 or July 31 only.



Ideal for professionals, grad students, law students or those that commute to Downtown Denver. The light rail is a short walk. Quiet complex, no pets, non smoking building.

Take the RTD light rail to downtown Denver and dont have a find a parking space (a 10 minute walk to University RTD line). Access to Pepsi Center, Bronco games, Avalanche Ice Hockey, etc. Denver Theatre district, great restaurants.

Call Ray for more info.