Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:47 AM

2295 East Asbury Avenue

2295 East Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2295 East Asbury Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
yoga
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath condo 880 sq ft. Large walk in closets and two additional storage closets. One off street reserved parking spot. Easy access to I 25. Walk to University Light Rail RTD station (15 min ride to downtown Denver). Magnuson Arena (watch D1 University of Denver Ice Hockey). This condo is next to Coors fitness center: fitness center/yoga classes, swimming pool, field hockey, gymnastics, ice rinks (responsible league ice hockey), Olympic swimming/diving pool, rock climbing wall etc. All DU sports indoor and outdoor within a short walk.

About 6 miles from downtown Denver, (20 minutes by light rail) $1550/month for a two bedroom 1 bath recently remodeled: new carpet, newly painted. Great gourmet granite counter kitchen/appliances (induction range).
Walk on the same street to the Magness Arena to workout, swim see the Division 1 Hockey team play etc.

One off street assigned parking is available for additional $40/mo. Two Bedroom One Bath condo next to Magness Arena (fitness center, hockey rink, indoor diving pool etc), across from the Sturm Law School. Short walk to light rail. About 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Great restaurants, parks/trees, Neuman Center for theatre, concerts, recitals. Take the light rail then train to Winter Park to ski for the day and not have to drive in traffic in the winter.

Lease ends June 30 or July 31 only.

Ideal for professionals, grad students, law students or those that commute to Downtown Denver. The light rail is a short walk. Quiet complex, no pets, non smoking building.
Take the RTD light rail to downtown Denver and dont have a find a parking space (a 10 minute walk to University RTD line). Access to Pepsi Center, Bronco games, Avalanche Ice Hockey, etc. Denver Theatre district, great restaurants.
Call Ray for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 East Asbury Avenue have any available units?
2295 East Asbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 East Asbury Avenue have?
Some of 2295 East Asbury Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 East Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2295 East Asbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 East Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2295 East Asbury Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 2295 East Asbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2295 East Asbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 2295 East Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 East Asbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 East Asbury Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2295 East Asbury Avenue has a pool.
Does 2295 East Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2295 East Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 East Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 East Asbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
