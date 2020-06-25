All apartments in Denver
2287 S Bannock St
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

2287 S Bannock St

2287 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

2287 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA S. Broadway Home with Fenced Yard, 1-Car Garage (Plus Driveway), and Large Finished Basement - This home is fully equipped with everything you need. Designated living and dining spaces, as well as a bonus living room in the basement, make this home ideal for any Denver resident. Conveniently located near shopping and dining on Broadway, Platt Park, and the University of Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5173654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 S Bannock St have any available units?
2287 S Bannock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2287 S Bannock St have?
Some of 2287 S Bannock St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 S Bannock St currently offering any rent specials?
2287 S Bannock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 S Bannock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2287 S Bannock St is pet friendly.
Does 2287 S Bannock St offer parking?
Yes, 2287 S Bannock St offers parking.
Does 2287 S Bannock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2287 S Bannock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 S Bannock St have a pool?
No, 2287 S Bannock St does not have a pool.
Does 2287 S Bannock St have accessible units?
No, 2287 S Bannock St does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 S Bannock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2287 S Bannock St has units with dishwashers.

