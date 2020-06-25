2287 S Bannock St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Spacious 3BD, 2.5BA S. Broadway Home with Fenced Yard, 1-Car Garage (Plus Driveway), and Large Finished Basement - This home is fully equipped with everything you need. Designated living and dining spaces, as well as a bonus living room in the basement, make this home ideal for any Denver resident. Conveniently located near shopping and dining on Broadway, Platt Park, and the University of Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5173654)