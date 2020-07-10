Amenities

2263 S Williams St Available 07/02/20 Denver University/DU 3bed 2ba ranch w/huge 2car&add parking - Please check out our website for additional photos and to check our current inventory at ww.smithrentsdenver.com.

Great ranch style house in the Denver University neighborhood with a huge oversized 2 car detached garage....could fit 3 cars in. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with attached bath, Living room, family room, eat in kitchen and a very large kitchen. Fenced yard. Additional parking beside the 2 car garage. Brand new engineered wood flooring throughout except in the bedrooms. Brand new carpet. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra 100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all. Please drive by to take a look at the house to see if it fits your criteria. Please call or text Kirk at 3035704950 with any questions or for any showings.



