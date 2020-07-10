All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

2263 S Williams St

2263 South Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2263 South Williams Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2263 S Williams St Available 07/02/20 Denver University/DU 3bed 2ba ranch w/huge 2car&add parking - Please check out our website for additional photos and to check our current inventory at ww.smithrentsdenver.com.
Great ranch style house in the Denver University neighborhood with a huge oversized 2 car detached garage....could fit 3 cars in. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom with attached bath, Living room, family room, eat in kitchen and a very large kitchen. Fenced yard. Additional parking beside the 2 car garage. Brand new engineered wood flooring throughout except in the bedrooms. Brand new carpet. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra 100 deposit per pet if approved. No smoking at all. Please drive by to take a look at the house to see if it fits your criteria. Please call or text Kirk at 3035704950 with any questions or for any showings.

(RLNE5827382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 S Williams St have any available units?
2263 S Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 S Williams St have?
Some of 2263 S Williams St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 S Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
2263 S Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 S Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 S Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 2263 S Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 2263 S Williams St offers parking.
Does 2263 S Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2263 S Williams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 S Williams St have a pool?
No, 2263 S Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 2263 S Williams St have accessible units?
No, 2263 S Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 S Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2263 S Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.

