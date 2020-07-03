2260 Valentia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with nearly 850 sq ft of living space on multiple levels within the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton.



Hardwood floors flow throughout first level and carpet in bedrooms.



Both Bedrooms are Master Suites, each with private Bath. One Suite is on main floor.



Great Room has fireplace, cozy for nights in!



Private Balcony; Central Air; 1 Car Attached Garage; W/D included.



Ideal location!! Just blocks from both Aviator and Puddle Jumper Pools as well as Greenway Park.



Walking distance to the East 29th Town Center, Greenway Park and Trails, Tennis Courts and Dog Park. Close proximity to Central Park Rec Center, 80-Acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields, other five Community Pools, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, and some of Denver?s top rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70



Available May 3rd



