All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2260 Valentia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2260 Valentia St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

2260 Valentia St

2260 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2260 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69b8c8e037 ----
Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.

Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with nearly 850 sq ft of living space on multiple levels within the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton.

Hardwood floors flow throughout first level and carpet in bedrooms.

Both Bedrooms are Master Suites, each with private Bath. One Suite is on main floor.

Great Room has fireplace, cozy for nights in!

Private Balcony; Central Air; 1 Car Attached Garage; W/D included.

Ideal location!! Just blocks from both Aviator and Puddle Jumper Pools as well as Greenway Park.

Walking distance to the East 29th Town Center, Greenway Park and Trails, Tennis Courts and Dog Park. Close proximity to Central Park Rec Center, 80-Acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields, other five Community Pools, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, and some of Denver?s top rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70

Available May 3rd

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Valentia St have any available units?
2260 Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2260 Valentia St have?
Some of 2260 Valentia St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2260 Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Valentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 Valentia St is pet friendly.
Does 2260 Valentia St offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Valentia St offers parking.
Does 2260 Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Valentia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Valentia St have a pool?
Yes, 2260 Valentia St has a pool.
Does 2260 Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 2260 Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 Valentia St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University