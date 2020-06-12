2250 S Lowell Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderfully updated and remodeled brick ranch home in the Harvey Park neighborhood of Denver. Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, great space on both floors and additional unfinished storage space in the basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level, 1 conforming bedroom and bathroom in the basement. 1 car attached garage, Storage shed in back yard, large fenced yard with great patio and entertaining space. Washer Dryer included. Air Conditioning.



Tenant responsible for utilities, dog friendly. Available Now. Call or schedule a showing online today.



