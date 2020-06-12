All apartments in Denver
2250 S Lowell Blvd
2250 S Lowell Blvd

2250 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2250 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4620db3007 ----
Wonderfully updated and remodeled brick ranch home in the Harvey Park neighborhood of Denver. Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, great space on both floors and additional unfinished storage space in the basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level, 1 conforming bedroom and bathroom in the basement. 1 car attached garage, Storage shed in back yard, large fenced yard with great patio and entertaining space. Washer Dryer included. Air Conditioning.

Tenant responsible for utilities, dog friendly. Available Now. Call or schedule a showing online today.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

A/C
Dryer
Finished Basement
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 S Lowell Blvd have any available units?
2250 S Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 S Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 2250 S Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 S Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2250 S Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 S Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 S Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2250 S Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2250 S Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 2250 S Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 S Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 S Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2250 S Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2250 S Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2250 S Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 S Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 S Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

