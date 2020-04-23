All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2248 N Clarkson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2248 N Clarkson St
Last updated November 13 2019 at 9:20 PM

2248 N Clarkson St

2248 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2248 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
internet access
Great Downtown Location Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Five Points! This lovely second level unit features a large open living room into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vinyl windows. Freshly painted throughout and updated bath. Gated courtyard setting and street parking. Close to Downtown Denver and North Capitol Hill. Two blocks from Grocery store and laundromat, minutes from restaurants, I-70 and I-25 and numerous RTD lines and only a few blocks from 25th & Welton St light rail station. *Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com *Seeking high quality long term tenant *We do full background checks *Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 N Clarkson St have any available units?
2248 N Clarkson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 N Clarkson St have?
Some of 2248 N Clarkson St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 N Clarkson St currently offering any rent specials?
2248 N Clarkson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 N Clarkson St pet-friendly?
No, 2248 N Clarkson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2248 N Clarkson St offer parking?
No, 2248 N Clarkson St does not offer parking.
Does 2248 N Clarkson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 N Clarkson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 N Clarkson St have a pool?
No, 2248 N Clarkson St does not have a pool.
Does 2248 N Clarkson St have accessible units?
No, 2248 N Clarkson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 N Clarkson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2248 N Clarkson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University