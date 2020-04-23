2248 N Clarkson St

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym internet access

Great Downtown Location Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Five Points! This lovely second level unit features a large open living room into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vinyl windows. Freshly painted throughout and updated bath. Gated courtyard setting and street parking. Close to Downtown Denver and North Capitol Hill. Two blocks from Grocery store and laundromat, minutes from restaurants, I-70 and I-25 and numerous RTD lines and only a few blocks from 25th & Welton St light rail station. *Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com *Seeking high quality long term tenant *We do full background checks *Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com