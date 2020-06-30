All apartments in Denver
224 S Canosa Ct.
224 S Canosa Ct.

224 South Canosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

224 South Canosa Court, Denver, CO 80219
Valverde

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
TwoLevel Duplex - This home is a 2 level duplex with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 non-conforming rooms in lower level. All wood floors upstairs except for kitchen and dining room and all tile in lower level except for one room and the stairwell. Large family room in lower level. Has full size washer and dryer hook ups in laundry area and extra storage area in lower level as well. Has back yard and parking behind duplex off of alley. Easy access to all amenities and public transportation.
Sorry no pets. Owner does not accept Section 8.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4141147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S Canosa Ct. have any available units?
224 S Canosa Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 S Canosa Ct. have?
Some of 224 S Canosa Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S Canosa Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
224 S Canosa Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S Canosa Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 224 S Canosa Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 224 S Canosa Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 224 S Canosa Ct. offers parking.
Does 224 S Canosa Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 S Canosa Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S Canosa Ct. have a pool?
No, 224 S Canosa Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 224 S Canosa Ct. have accessible units?
No, 224 S Canosa Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S Canosa Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 S Canosa Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

