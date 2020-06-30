224 S Canosa Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

TwoLevel Duplex - This home is a 2 level duplex with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 non-conforming rooms in lower level. All wood floors upstairs except for kitchen and dining room and all tile in lower level except for one room and the stairwell. Large family room in lower level. Has full size washer and dryer hook ups in laundry area and extra storage area in lower level as well. Has back yard and parking behind duplex off of alley. Easy access to all amenities and public transportation.

Sorry no pets. Owner does not accept Section 8.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4141147)