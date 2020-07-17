All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2235 Valentia St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2235 Valentia St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2235 Valentia St.

2235 Valentia Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2235 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2235 Valentia St. · Avail. Aug 3

$2,400

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
online portal
tennis court
2235 Valentia St. Available 08/03/20 Spacious Townhome with Central AC and 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Spacious 3 bed and 3.5 bath town-home available with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Unique floor plan includes living room, that feeds into an open kitchen, and even has private outdoor area that is great for entertaining. Fully redone basement, and 2 car garage. Great place to call your next home!! Blocks from Puddle Jumper Pool! Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Rec Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Greenway Park & Westerly Creek with miles of walking/running/biking paths and trails, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, and some of Denver's top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 and Northfield Mall.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE4956344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Valentia St. have any available units?
2235 Valentia St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 Valentia St. have?
Some of 2235 Valentia St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Valentia St. currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Valentia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Valentia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 Valentia St. is pet friendly.
Does 2235 Valentia St. offer parking?
Yes, 2235 Valentia St. offers parking.
Does 2235 Valentia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 Valentia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Valentia St. have a pool?
Yes, 2235 Valentia St. has a pool.
Does 2235 Valentia St. have accessible units?
No, 2235 Valentia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Valentia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 Valentia St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2235 Valentia St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity