2235 Valentia St.

Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome Located in the Heart of Stapleton - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 or 2 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Spacious 3 bed and 3.5 bath town-home available with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Unique floor plan includes living room, that feeds into an open kitchen, and even has private outdoor area that is great for entertaining. Fully redone basement, and 2 car garage. Great place to call your next home!! Blocks from Puddle Jumper Pool! Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Rec Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Greenway Park & Westerly Creek with miles of walking/running/biking paths and trails, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, and some of Denver's top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 and Northfield Mall.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.



If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

