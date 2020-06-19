All apartments in Denver
2229 Blake St #708

2229 Blake Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2229 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2229 Blake St #708 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Updated Downtown Denver Penthouse Condo with Two Parking Spaces! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

This penthouse level condo features two levels. Two balconies, with views of the Mountains, and all the action of living near Coors Field in Downtown Denver. Features a gas fireplace, and wine fridge on the main level! Recently updated!

Two underground parking spaces available.
Walkable location to all the restaurants, and night life in the LoDo/Ballpark District.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, Basic cable and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE3246833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Blake St #708 have any available units?
2229 Blake St #708 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Blake St #708 have?
Some of 2229 Blake St #708's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Blake St #708 currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Blake St #708 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Blake St #708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Blake St #708 is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Blake St #708 offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Blake St #708 does offer parking.
Does 2229 Blake St #708 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Blake St #708 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Blake St #708 have a pool?
No, 2229 Blake St #708 does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Blake St #708 have accessible units?
No, 2229 Blake St #708 does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Blake St #708 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Blake St #708 has units with dishwashers.
