Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2211 Ulster Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2211 Ulster Street

2211 Ulster St · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Ulster St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7be7d740b1 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.***

Welcome home! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Townhome with almost 1400 sq ft of living space in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.

Laminate wood floors flow throughout Main Level to include Kitchen and Great Room.

Spacious eat-in Kitchen with oversized island that can seat 5, granite counters, 5 burner gas range, stainless appliances and pantry.

Upper level includes large Loft, perfect for Den, Study or Play Area, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and Laundry Room with full-sized washer and dryer.

Large Master Bedroom features tiled walk-in closet and Master Bathroom with soaking tub and dual sinks.

Attached 2 car side by side garage.

Great location! Walking distance to the Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Greenway Park, Puddle Jumper Pool/Park and the Shops on Central Park.

Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Recreation Center, 80 acre Central Park, Bluff Lake Nature Preserve, the other five Community Pools, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech Elementary/DSST/DSA schools.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available March 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Ulster Street have any available units?
2211 Ulster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Ulster Street have?
Some of 2211 Ulster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Ulster Street currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Ulster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Ulster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Ulster Street is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Ulster Street offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Ulster Street offers parking.
Does 2211 Ulster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Ulster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Ulster Street have a pool?
Yes, 2211 Ulster Street has a pool.
Does 2211 Ulster Street have accessible units?
No, 2211 Ulster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Ulster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Ulster Street does not have units with dishwashers.

