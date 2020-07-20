All apartments in Denver
220 S Holly Street #2

220 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80246
Hilltop

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming ground floor condo in Hilltop! Fantastic location- within walking distance to Park Burger, High Point Creamery and Pete's. Lovely 1 bedroom unit with newer upgrades throughout. Living room just off entry with hardwood floors and custom wood window blinds. Kitchen with all newer cabinets, granite countertops, decorative tile backsplash & floors and stainless appliances. Good size bedroom and full bath. Water, trash and sewer are all included! Shared community laundry on site. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S Holly Street #2 have any available units?
220 S Holly Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 S Holly Street #2 have?
Some of 220 S Holly Street #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S Holly Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
220 S Holly Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S Holly Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 220 S Holly Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 220 S Holly Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 220 S Holly Street #2 offers parking.
Does 220 S Holly Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 S Holly Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S Holly Street #2 have a pool?
No, 220 S Holly Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 220 S Holly Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 220 S Holly Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S Holly Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S Holly Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
