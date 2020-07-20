220 S Holly Street #2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming ground floor condo in Hilltop! Fantastic location- within walking distance to Park Burger, High Point Creamery and Pete's. Lovely 1 bedroom unit with newer upgrades throughout. Living room just off entry with hardwood floors and custom wood window blinds. Kitchen with all newer cabinets, granite countertops, decorative tile backsplash & floors and stainless appliances. Good size bedroom and full bath. Water, trash and sewer are all included! Shared community laundry on site. Off street parking.

Charming ground floor condo in Hilltop! Fantastic location- within walking distance to Park Burger, High Point Creamery and Pete's. Lovely 1 bedroom unit with newer upgrades throughout. Living room just off entry with hardwood floors and custom wood window blinds. Kitchen with all newer cabinets, granite countertops, decorative tile backsplash & floors and stainless appliances. Good size bedroom and full bath. Water, trash and sewer are all included! Shared community laundry on site. Off street parking.