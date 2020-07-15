2189 S Gilpin St

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow 4 blks from DU! - Property Id: 248681
Wonderful location, Just Blocks away from the DU campus including many wonderful bars/restaurants & Light rail within Walking Distance. Close to hospital, golf, parks. Quiet, safe neighborhood. Central heat and A/C! Updated wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances. New windows, furnace. Detached Garage for compact car and 2 off-street private spots. Hurry! Won't last! Fully fenced back yard. You will not find a better home for the price in the area. **6 month lease preferred with month to month after. Other lease options up for discussion. **Please note property is listed for sale ( priced accordingly) for agent scheduled showings. Ask for details. Landscaping & water included. Pet ok case by case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248681
Property Id 248681
(RLNE5658184)