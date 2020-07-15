All apartments in Denver
Location

2189 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow 4 blks from DU! - Property Id: 248681

Wonderful location, Just Blocks away from the DU campus including many wonderful bars/restaurants & Light rail within Walking Distance. Close to hospital, golf, parks. Quiet, safe neighborhood. Central heat and A/C! Updated wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances. New windows, furnace. Detached Garage for compact car and 2 off-street private spots. Hurry! Won't last! Fully fenced back yard. You will not find a better home for the price in the area. **6 month lease preferred with month to month after. Other lease options up for discussion. **Please note property is listed for sale ( priced accordingly) for agent scheduled showings. Ask for details. Landscaping & water included. Pet ok case by case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248681
Property Id 248681

(RLNE5658184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 S Gilpin St have any available units?
2189 S Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2189 S Gilpin St have?
Some of 2189 S Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 S Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
2189 S Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 S Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2189 S Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 2189 S Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 2189 S Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 2189 S Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2189 S Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 S Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 2189 S Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 2189 S Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 2189 S Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 S Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2189 S Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.
