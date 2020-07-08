All apartments in Denver
2153 S. Saint Paul Street

2153 South Saint Paul Street
Location

2153 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Observatory Park! Tranquil Backyard! Over 3,000 SF! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!!

Observatory Park! Tranquil Backyard! Over 3,000 SF! Enjoy the peaceful tree lined streets in upscale Observatory Park. Classic Denver Square with original features that have been impeccably maintained. Perfect for entertaining! 3 levels including the basement, 4 good sized bedrooms all on the upper level. The balcony off the master bedroom is perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. Living room, sitting room, family room, dining room and an office on the main level. Room for a playroom and tons of storage. Walking distance from University Park Elementary or your choice of private or gifted schools. Great indoor and outdoor space including granite and cherry wood finishes, a garden, a patio oasis, and a jungle gym.

Over 3,000 SF
1 Block Off of Observatory Park
Detached 2 Car Garage
Original Hardwood Floors
Gas Stove
Granite Counters
Backyard Oasis
Original Working Fireplace
Washer/Dryer
Tons of Storage
Central Air Conditioning

ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: University Hills Elementary, Merrill Middle School, South High School

NEARBY SCHOOLS: Accelerated Schools, Most Precious Blood Catholic, Parzival Shield Waldorf School, Saint Anne's Episcopal, Denver Waldorf School

1st month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. 500 non-refundable pet fee per dog. No more than 2 dogs please and no cats. Dogs must be at least 1 year old and house trained. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Separate application required for each individual over 18.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3333532)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 S. Saint Paul Street have any available units?
2153 S. Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 S. Saint Paul Street have?
Some of 2153 S. Saint Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 S. Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
2153 S. Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 S. Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2153 S. Saint Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 2153 S. Saint Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 2153 S. Saint Paul Street offers parking.
Does 2153 S. Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2153 S. Saint Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 S. Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 2153 S. Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 2153 S. Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 2153 S. Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 S. Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2153 S. Saint Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.

