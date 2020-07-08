2153 S. Saint Paul Street

Amenities

Observatory Park! Tranquil Backyard! Over 3,000 SF! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!!



Observatory Park! Tranquil Backyard! Over 3,000 SF! Enjoy the peaceful tree lined streets in upscale Observatory Park. Classic Denver Square with original features that have been impeccably maintained. Perfect for entertaining! 3 levels including the basement, 4 good sized bedrooms all on the upper level. The balcony off the master bedroom is perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. Living room, sitting room, family room, dining room and an office on the main level. Room for a playroom and tons of storage. Walking distance from University Park Elementary or your choice of private or gifted schools. Great indoor and outdoor space including granite and cherry wood finishes, a garden, a patio oasis, and a jungle gym.



Over 3,000 SF

1 Block Off of Observatory Park

Detached 2 Car Garage

Original Hardwood Floors

Gas Stove

Granite Counters

Backyard Oasis

Original Working Fireplace

Washer/Dryer

Tons of Storage

Central Air Conditioning



ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: University Hills Elementary, Merrill Middle School, South High School



NEARBY SCHOOLS: Accelerated Schools, Most Precious Blood Catholic, Parzival Shield Waldorf School, Saint Anne's Episcopal, Denver Waldorf School



1st month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. 500 non-refundable pet fee per dog. No more than 2 dogs please and no cats. Dogs must be at least 1 year old and house trained. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Separate application required for each individual over 18.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3333532)