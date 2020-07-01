All apartments in Denver
21427 E 44th Ave

21427 East 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21427 East 44th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home in Green Valley Ranch!. A convenient dining area that opens up to the Kitchen, Convenient 1/2 a Bath. This perfect property backs up to a beautiful Fenced Backyard with a fire pit and beautiful views of the High Line Canal Trail! Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and a full view of the natural landscape to the North of the property. South facing driveway and walk way for easy snow removal. This location is very convenient with quick access to I-70, DIA, Shopping and Restaurants, Recreation Center, Green Valley Ranch Golf Course (Home to the Colorado Open) and Parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21427 E 44th Ave have any available units?
21427 E 44th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21427 E 44th Ave have?
Some of 21427 E 44th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21427 E 44th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21427 E 44th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21427 E 44th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21427 E 44th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21427 E 44th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21427 E 44th Ave offers parking.
Does 21427 E 44th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21427 E 44th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21427 E 44th Ave have a pool?
No, 21427 E 44th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21427 E 44th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21427 E 44th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21427 E 44th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21427 E 44th Ave has units with dishwashers.

