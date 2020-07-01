21427 E 44th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Home in Green Valley Ranch!. A convenient dining area that opens up to the Kitchen, Convenient 1/2 a Bath. This perfect property backs up to a beautiful Fenced Backyard with a fire pit and beautiful views of the High Line Canal Trail! Master Bedroom with a walk in closet and a full view of the natural landscape to the North of the property. South facing driveway and walk way for easy snow removal. This location is very convenient with quick access to I-70, DIA, Shopping and Restaurants, Recreation Center, Green Valley Ranch Golf Course (Home to the Colorado Open) and Parks!