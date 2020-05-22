All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
2141 E. 14th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2141 E. 14th Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

2141 E. 14th Ave

2141 E 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2141 E 14th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2141 E. 14th Ave Available 02/08/20 Spacious 2 bedroom with Updates & Unbeatable Location - Perfect Walking Location: Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on Gaylord St, available February 8th.

This is a 3 story Victorian built in 1896 with tons of charm. This unit has tall ceilings with beautiful trim and detail, hardwood floors and big windows. Close to Cheesman Park, City Park, and the Carla Madison Rec Center. This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,325/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities water, trash, and sewer are included.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This apartment will not last
(720) 474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2141 E. 14th Ave have any available units?
2141 E. 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2141 E. 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2141 E. 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 E. 14th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2141 E. 14th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2141 E. 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 2141 E. 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2141 E. 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 E. 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 E. 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 2141 E. 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2141 E. 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2141 E. 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 E. 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 E. 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 E. 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 E. 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University