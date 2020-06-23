All apartments in Denver
2140 Curtis St

2140 Curtis Street
Location

2140 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 04/30/19 2140 Curtis St - Property Id: 70750

Are you looking to live downtown but not in one of this mega-apartment buildings? Look no further! This apartment has ALL the trend: it is an office space that has been converted for everyday living. It boasts HIGH ceilings, exposed pipes, and concrete floors in living spaces. There's no climbing up or down flights of stairs with groceries, the door opens up to the sidewalk!

This space is also available and zoned to be used for commercial use and is available as an office or a work/live opportunity. It is fitting for wellness professionals, finance, accounting, gallery / studio, or management office.

For living, the two bedrooms are ideal for a couple looking to have a nursery, guest room, or office.

Details:
-NO pets allowed per home owner's association
-Available April 15, 2019
-Electric & internet NOT included
-Central AC and heat (Averages $134/month)
-Water, recycling, & trash included
-Washer and Dryer in unit
-1 uncovered private parking spot
-View onto Curtis Street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70750
Property Id 70750

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4674281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

