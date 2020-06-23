Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 04/30/19 2140 Curtis St - Property Id: 70750



Are you looking to live downtown but not in one of this mega-apartment buildings? Look no further! This apartment has ALL the trend: it is an office space that has been converted for everyday living. It boasts HIGH ceilings, exposed pipes, and concrete floors in living spaces. There's no climbing up or down flights of stairs with groceries, the door opens up to the sidewalk!



This space is also available and zoned to be used for commercial use and is available as an office or a work/live opportunity. It is fitting for wellness professionals, finance, accounting, gallery / studio, or management office.



For living, the two bedrooms are ideal for a couple looking to have a nursery, guest room, or office.



Details:

-NO pets allowed per home owner's association

-Available April 15, 2019

-Electric & internet NOT included

-Central AC and heat (Averages $134/month)

-Water, recycling, & trash included

-Washer and Dryer in unit

-1 uncovered private parking spot

-View onto Curtis Street

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70750

Property Id 70750



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4674281)