2124 Perry Street

Amenities
Hip and Modern Sloan's Lake Bungalow, just steps away from the park. Updated Kitchen with New Cabinetry Quartz Counter Tops and Tasteful back splash. Refrigerator, Oven/stove/range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Clothes washer and dryer are all included. Fresh paint and Hardwood flooring throughout. 2 car garage with attached storage shed and a spacious fenced yard. Enjoy the character, charm and this spectacular location. This home is immediately available and ready for you to move right in! Schedule your private showing today.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2124-perry-st-denver-co-80212-usa/a87fb911-67b8-4d9f-9078-8097724147af
(RLNE5777964)