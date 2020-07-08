All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2124 Perry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2124 Perry Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2124 Perry Street

2124 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2124 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Hip and Modern Sloan's Lake Bungalow, just steps away from the park. Updated Kitchen with New Cabinetry Quartz Counter Tops and Tasteful back splash. Refrigerator, Oven/stove/range, Microwave, Dishwasher and Clothes washer and dryer are all included. Fresh paint and Hardwood flooring throughout. 2 car garage with attached storage shed and a spacious fenced yard. Enjoy the character, charm and this spectacular location. This home is immediately available and ready for you to move right in! Schedule your private showing today.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2124-perry-st-denver-co-80212-usa/a87fb911-67b8-4d9f-9078-8097724147af

(RLNE5777964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Perry Street have any available units?
2124 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Perry Street have?
Some of 2124 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Perry Street offers parking.
Does 2124 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 2124 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 2124 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Liongate
90 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University