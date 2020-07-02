Amenities

2122 Clay St Available 12/01/19 2 bed / 2 bath - Row Houses at Jefferson Park - This trendy newer townhome is ready for you to call home. The Row Houses at Jefferson Park stands at the corner of Clay Street and Front View Crescent Drive in the rapidly evolving Jefferson Park neighborhood. Located across the street from the seven acre Jefferson Park, modern three story townhome that faces a charming pond and garden area , unparalleled design. This home includes a third story terrace decks with natural gas hookups for your grills, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, quartz counter tops, European style custom cabinetry, Bosch stainless steel appliances with gas stove, third floor master suite, with attached two car garage. Oversized windows separate the third floor master suite and terrace decks. Fabulous location- minutes from downtown, walking distance to Sports Authority Stadium; easy access to I-25, Children's Museum, Aquarium and Elitch Gardens; The new townhome offers: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage, 1401 sq ft of living space; main floor area perfect for a sitting room or office; nice porch facing a pond; Central AC, 4 piece master bath with walk in closet, water, sewer and trash included in lease. 1 sm dog may be considered on a case-by-case basis (no puppies please). If approved there will be a $200 per pet non-refundable pet fee- Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult over 18 on lease.



No Cats Allowed



