Denver, CO
2122 Clay St
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

2122 Clay St

2122 N Clay St · No Longer Available
Location

2122 N Clay St, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
2122 Clay St Available 12/01/19 2 bed / 2 bath - Row Houses at Jefferson Park - This trendy newer townhome is ready for you to call home. The Row Houses at Jefferson Park stands at the corner of Clay Street and Front View Crescent Drive in the rapidly evolving Jefferson Park neighborhood. Located across the street from the seven acre Jefferson Park, modern three story townhome that faces a charming pond and garden area , unparalleled design. This home includes a third story terrace decks with natural gas hookups for your grills, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, quartz counter tops, European style custom cabinetry, Bosch stainless steel appliances with gas stove, third floor master suite, with attached two car garage. Oversized windows separate the third floor master suite and terrace decks. Fabulous location- minutes from downtown, walking distance to Sports Authority Stadium; easy access to I-25, Children's Museum, Aquarium and Elitch Gardens; The new townhome offers: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage, 1401 sq ft of living space; main floor area perfect for a sitting room or office; nice porch facing a pond; Central AC, 4 piece master bath with walk in closet, water, sewer and trash included in lease. 1 sm dog may be considered on a case-by-case basis (no puppies please). If approved there will be a $200 per pet non-refundable pet fee- Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult over 18 on lease.

Please contact Beacon Property Management for a showing.
303-347-0975

Kerri Ziegler - ext 101

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2754056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 Clay St have any available units?
2122 Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 Clay St have?
Some of 2122 Clay St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 2122 Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Clay St offers parking.
Does 2122 Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 Clay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Clay St have a pool?
No, 2122 Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Clay St have accessible units?
No, 2122 Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.

