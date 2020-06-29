Amenities

Come check out this half-duplex in the Overland neighborhood. This house is in the rear of the property and has access from the alley. It has recently renovated throughout the unit. It opens to a large living room with ceiling fan, ample lighting and laminate flooring. The kitchen includes all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of cabinet storage for all of your kitchen goods.



This 3-bedroom home features a Master Bedroom. The master has a ceiling fan, full master bath and walk-in closets. All three bedrooms are carpeted. The hallway bath is a full bathroom with recent upgraded features and full bathtub.



The backyard is completely fenced in, has low maintenance stone and mulch, a concrete patio and a fairly large storage shed for tenant use. A private washer and dryer are included in the unit as well. There are two dedicated parking spots off of the alley.



This home is available on NOW -- so come check it out if you are ready to move!



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.



Seeking a minimum of 15-month lease



This neighborhood has easy access to nearby restaurants, bars and plenty of shopping. It is in close proximity to major highways and public transportation and is a great central Denver location. Just a short distance away from trails and the light rail as well.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



https://pmielevation.info/2107-S-ACOMA-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR



Frequently Asked Questions:



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available NOW!



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds - Most Pets Welcome



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Visit our Company?s Property Management Website [PMIelevation]



Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo



Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)



Complete all of the Required Information



Hit Submit



Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application



Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:



Application Fee - $40 per Adult



Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month



Pet Application Fees - $20



Pet Initiation Fee - $200



Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet



Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)



Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment ? Online Payments Only



$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)



Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:



Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 15-Month Minimum



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*