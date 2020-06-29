All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

2107 S Acoma St

2107 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2107 South Acoma Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
Come check out this half-duplex in the Overland neighborhood. This house is in the rear of the property and has access from the alley. It has recently renovated throughout the unit. It opens to a large living room with ceiling fan, ample lighting and laminate flooring. The kitchen includes all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of cabinet storage for all of your kitchen goods.

This 3-bedroom home features a Master Bedroom. The master has a ceiling fan, full master bath and walk-in closets. All three bedrooms are carpeted. The hallway bath is a full bathroom with recent upgraded features and full bathtub.

The backyard is completely fenced in, has low maintenance stone and mulch, a concrete patio and a fairly large storage shed for tenant use. A private washer and dryer are included in the unit as well. There are two dedicated parking spots off of the alley.

This home is available on NOW -- so come check it out if you are ready to move!

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 15-month lease

This neighborhood has easy access to nearby restaurants, bars and plenty of shopping. It is in close proximity to major highways and public transportation and is a great central Denver location. Just a short distance away from trails and the light rail as well.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/2107-S-ACOMA-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available NOW!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds - Most Pets Welcome

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company?s Property Management Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment ? Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 15-Month Minimum

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

