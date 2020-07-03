209 Quebec St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lowry 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Top Floor Unit - Western View - Property Id: 104631



Beautiful top floor unit with new carpet and paint. Very quiet and cozy with a gas fireplace and 10 foot ceilings. Balcony has a mountain view. Full size washer and dryer. Designated parking space. One block to Lowry Town Center. One block to Denver Public Library's Schlessman Branch. Walking distance to Safeway, Starbucks and many restaurants and shops such as Cafe Mercato, Woodgrain Bagel and Deli, Copper Door Coffee Roasters, North County, Officer's Club, Lowry Beer Garden and many more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104631

Property Id 104631



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4758612)