2085 California St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill hot tub key fob access yoga

One Bedroom, Incredible Location + TWO MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 259584



SPECIAL: TWO MONTHS FREE. One of three 1 bedroom floor plans available. Three A1 floor plans ready for May move in. *Price includes special prorated over a 12 month lease term to drop unit rent; rent price and special savings subject to daily variable rate changes.



Brand new- never lived in- apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver. Steps from the 20th Street light rail station, plus Rino's bars, breweries, restaurants, and entertainment! Perfect work being close to work and play.



Amenities:

Bicycle Repair Center, Electric Car Recharge Stations, Grilling Areas, Spin Center + Yoga Studio, Pet Spa, Resident lounge w/ fireplace, Package concierge, Onsite Pool +Hot tub.



Interiors: Two Finishes

9' Ceilings, Keyless Entry, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Undermount Sinks, USB Outlets, Full Size Washer / Dryer, Wood-style Window Blinds, Bluetooth Speakers* (*select units).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259584

