Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

2085 California St

2085 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

2085 California Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
key fob access
yoga
One Bedroom, Incredible Location + TWO MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 259584

SPECIAL: TWO MONTHS FREE. One of three 1 bedroom floor plans available. Three A1 floor plans ready for May move in. *Price includes special prorated over a 12 month lease term to drop unit rent; rent price and special savings subject to daily variable rate changes.

Brand new- never lived in- apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver. Steps from the 20th Street light rail station, plus Rino's bars, breweries, restaurants, and entertainment! Perfect work being close to work and play.

Amenities:
Bicycle Repair Center, Electric Car Recharge Stations, Grilling Areas, Spin Center + Yoga Studio, Pet Spa, Resident lounge w/ fireplace, Package concierge, Onsite Pool +Hot tub.

Interiors: Two Finishes
9' Ceilings, Keyless Entry, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Undermount Sinks, USB Outlets, Full Size Washer / Dryer, Wood-style Window Blinds, Bluetooth Speakers* (*select units).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259584
Property Id 259584

(RLNE5696832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 California St have any available units?
2085 California St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2085 California St have?
Some of 2085 California St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 California St currently offering any rent specials?
2085 California St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 California St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2085 California St is pet friendly.
Does 2085 California St offer parking?
No, 2085 California St does not offer parking.
Does 2085 California St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2085 California St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 California St have a pool?
Yes, 2085 California St has a pool.
Does 2085 California St have accessible units?
No, 2085 California St does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 California St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2085 California St has units with dishwashers.

