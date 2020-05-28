2070 South Saint Paul Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Available 08/01/19 Quaint University Park Home - Property Id: 29111



Quaint home in ideal neighborhood for family, professional couple or college students featuring large living room with fireplace, eating area, kitchen, four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry room (new Electrolux washer / dryer). Recently remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher) including quartz counter tops. Full bath on main level, two baths on lower level (1/2 bath and full en suite). Master bedroom suite features fireplace and spa-like bathroom retreat. New central heating and air conditioning. Large fenced backyard, garage and off-street parking. Desirable Central Denver location - near Observatory Park, University of Denver, Pearl Street, Light Rail and I-25.

No Pets Allowed



