Denver, CO
2070 South Saint Paul Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

2070 South Saint Paul Street

2070 South St Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

2070 South St Paul Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/19 Quaint University Park Home - Property Id: 29111

Quaint home in ideal neighborhood for family, professional couple or college students featuring large living room with fireplace, eating area, kitchen, four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry room (new Electrolux washer / dryer). Recently remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher) including quartz counter tops. Full bath on main level, two baths on lower level (1/2 bath and full en suite). Master bedroom suite features fireplace and spa-like bathroom retreat. New central heating and air conditioning. Large fenced backyard, garage and off-street parking. Desirable Central Denver location - near Observatory Park, University of Denver, Pearl Street, Light Rail and I-25.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/29111p
Property Id 29111

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 South Saint Paul Street have any available units?
2070 South Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2070 South Saint Paul Street have?
Some of 2070 South Saint Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 South Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
2070 South Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 South Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
No, 2070 South Saint Paul Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2070 South Saint Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 2070 South Saint Paul Street offers parking.
Does 2070 South Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 South Saint Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 South Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 2070 South Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 2070 South Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 2070 South Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 South Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 South Saint Paul Street has units with dishwashers.
