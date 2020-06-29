All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2070 South Milwaukee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2070 South Milwaukee Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2070 South Milwaukee Street

2070 S Milwaukee St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2070 S Milwaukee St, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d4a03a05c ---- 12-Month Lease Ready October 10th $1000 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) This adorable 2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment is within walking distance to DU, Observatory Park, Illegal Pete's, Starbucks and many other restaurants and bars!! Free parking in back and on the street! Pictures shown may not be of actual unit, but are similar $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 25 lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) Call Angela to set up a showing at 303-292-5608 Ext 121 QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of credit check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 South Milwaukee Street have any available units?
2070 South Milwaukee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2070 South Milwaukee Street have?
Some of 2070 South Milwaukee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 South Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2070 South Milwaukee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 South Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2070 South Milwaukee Street is pet friendly.
Does 2070 South Milwaukee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2070 South Milwaukee Street offers parking.
Does 2070 South Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 South Milwaukee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 South Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 2070 South Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2070 South Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 2070 South Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 South Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2070 South Milwaukee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University