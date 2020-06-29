2070 South Milwaukee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d4a03a05c ---- 12-Month Lease Ready October 10th $1000 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) This adorable 2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment is within walking distance to DU, Observatory Park, Illegal Pete's, Starbucks and many other restaurants and bars!! Free parking in back and on the street! Pictures shown may not be of actual unit, but are similar $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 25 lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) Call Angela to set up a showing at 303-292-5608 Ext 121 QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of credit check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.