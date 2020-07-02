2063 S Pearl St

Amenities

Gorgeous Remodeled Brick Bungalow in sought after Platte Park Neighborhood. Within walking distance from the restaurants and seasonal Farmer Market on Pearl Street. Easy access to light rail, Downtown Denver, DU, I-25, multiple parks and shops. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, great natural light, and gourmet new kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Great family room with fireplace (decorative), dining room, two bedrooms and a brand new bathroom on the main floor. Finished basement with a third large bedroom, new bathroom, office, laundry room and additional storage. 2 car drive way on the South side of the house with new concrete. Amazing backyard, offering privacy for entertaining family and friends.



Dog friend, no cats please - see leasing manager for restrictions. Available March 5th. Owner covers trash and sewer charges. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity.



