Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2063 S Pearl St

2063 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

2063 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16e2f4c00b ----
Gorgeous Remodeled Brick Bungalow in sought after Platte Park Neighborhood. Within walking distance from the restaurants and seasonal Farmer Market on Pearl Street. Easy access to light rail, Downtown Denver, DU, I-25, multiple parks and shops. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, great natural light, and gourmet new kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Great family room with fireplace (decorative), dining room, two bedrooms and a brand new bathroom on the main floor. Finished basement with a third large bedroom, new bathroom, office, laundry room and additional storage. 2 car drive way on the South side of the house with new concrete. Amazing backyard, offering privacy for entertaining family and friends.

Dog friend, no cats please - see leasing manager for restrictions. Available March 5th. Owner covers trash and sewer charges. Tenant pays Water, Gas, Electricity.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Finished Basement
Private Backyard
Renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 S Pearl St have any available units?
2063 S Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 S Pearl St have?
Some of 2063 S Pearl St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 S Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
2063 S Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 S Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 S Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 2063 S Pearl St offer parking?
No, 2063 S Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 2063 S Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2063 S Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 S Pearl St have a pool?
No, 2063 S Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 2063 S Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 2063 S Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 S Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2063 S Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.

