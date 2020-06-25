All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
20625 E. 47th Ave.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:46 PM

20625 E. 47th Ave.

20625 East 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20625 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/15/19 Beautiful Rental in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 12534

Recently updated with new carpet, tile and fresh paint. This is a wonderful property for someone who is looking for a clean and move in ready rental. Last tenant did not smoke or have pets so if you have allergies, this is a perfect unit. Surround Sound Stereo System (11 Speakers) build into the ceiling. All wired with CAT6, COAX & telephone wall jacks. Master Bedroom offers a walk in closet with all new shelf's and drawers. 2.5 garage space with epoxied floors and shelving available for storage. Nice patio for BBQ's. Close to GVR schools, Light Rail, grocery store and many restaurants. Snow removal and trash handled by HOA and included with the cost of rent. Band New Furnace and AC unit so you will never be cold or hot for either season. Local and reliable property manager to assist with any issues or repairs needed by tenant.

For more information, please call Sam at 720-477-2133 or send a text.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12534
Property Id 12534

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4792204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20625 E. 47th Ave. have any available units?
20625 E. 47th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 20625 E. 47th Ave. have?
Some of 20625 E. 47th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20625 E. 47th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20625 E. 47th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20625 E. 47th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20625 E. 47th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 20625 E. 47th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 20625 E. 47th Ave. offers parking.
Does 20625 E. 47th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20625 E. 47th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20625 E. 47th Ave. have a pool?
No, 20625 E. 47th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20625 E. 47th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20625 E. 47th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20625 E. 47th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20625 E. 47th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
