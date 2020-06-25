20625 E. 47th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Available 04/15/19 Beautiful Rental in Green Valley Ranch - Property Id: 12534



Recently updated with new carpet, tile and fresh paint. This is a wonderful property for someone who is looking for a clean and move in ready rental. Last tenant did not smoke or have pets so if you have allergies, this is a perfect unit. Surround Sound Stereo System (11 Speakers) build into the ceiling. All wired with CAT6, COAX & telephone wall jacks. Master Bedroom offers a walk in closet with all new shelf's and drawers. 2.5 garage space with epoxied floors and shelving available for storage. Nice patio for BBQ's. Close to GVR schools, Light Rail, grocery store and many restaurants. Snow removal and trash handled by HOA and included with the cost of rent. Band New Furnace and AC unit so you will never be cold or hot for either season. Local and reliable property manager to assist with any issues or repairs needed by tenant.



For more information, please call Sam at 720-477-2133 or send a text.

No Pets Allowed



