Last updated March 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

2043 Meade Street

2043 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

2043 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

This sunny and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex in Sloan's Lake neighborhood is newly painted throughout, the hardwood floors were just refinished, and the kitchen was updated and it will welcome you with 1,046 square feet of living space!

This home has just been painted throughout, hardwood floors have been refinished, and feels like new! The lovely updated kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home are ceiling fans, washer and dryer, and a finished basement that is perfect for an office area. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard! Enjoy the beauty of Sloan's Lake as it is within walking or biking distance to the home. You can also enjoy any of the restaurants and shops that the Sloan's Lake neighborhood have to offer. Also nearby are Gonzales Branch Library and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25. Downtown Denver & The Highlands are just a few short minutes away.

Nearby schools include Brown Elementary School, Lake Middle School, and North High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, compost, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Meade Street have any available units?
2043 Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 Meade Street have?
Some of 2043 Meade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Meade Street pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Meade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2043 Meade Street offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Meade Street offers parking.
Does 2043 Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 Meade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Meade Street have a pool?
No, 2043 Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 2043 Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Meade Street has units with dishwashers.
