2043 Meade Street

This sunny and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex in Sloan's Lake neighborhood is newly painted throughout, the hardwood floors were just refinished, and the kitchen was updated and it will welcome you with 1,046 square feet of living space!



This home has just been painted throughout, hardwood floors have been refinished, and feels like new! The lovely updated kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home are ceiling fans, washer and dryer, and a finished basement that is perfect for an office area. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard! Enjoy the beauty of Sloan's Lake as it is within walking or biking distance to the home. You can also enjoy any of the restaurants and shops that the Sloan's Lake neighborhood have to offer. Also nearby are Gonzales Branch Library and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25. Downtown Denver & The Highlands are just a few short minutes away.



Nearby schools include Brown Elementary School, Lake Middle School, and North High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, compost, and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Contact us to schedule a showing.