2015 S. Emerson St

Charming Brick Home in Platt Park Neighborhood with Finished Basement Available for Rent!!! - This lovely home boasts original hardwood floors and large windows that let in a ton of natural light. Charming and ornate glass door knobs, light fixtures and bright paint add a cheeky vintage feel. Main level includes a useful mud room upon entry of the home, kitchen, living, formal dining, two bedrooms and one full bath. Lower level offers additional living space including two rooms (office, workshop or whatever your heart desires), living area, half bath, storage area and den. Laundry area with full size washer/dryer and utility sink. HUGE covered back patio for relaxing and enjoying. Detached one car garage, storage shed and large fenced in backyard with garden boxes and sprinkler system; yard is so beautiful during spring and summer months. Walking distance to Elementary (0.3 miles), Middle and High School. Near Harvard Gulch Park, Harvard Gulch Mini Park and Platte Park. No smoking. One dog is negotiable with a $500 refundable pet deposit. Property will be rented AS IS.



No Cats Allowed



