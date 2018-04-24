All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2015 S. Emerson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2015 S. Emerson St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2015 S. Emerson St

2015 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2015 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Brick Home in Platt Park Neighborhood with Finished Basement Available for Rent!!! - This lovely home boasts original hardwood floors and large windows that let in a ton of natural light. Charming and ornate glass door knobs, light fixtures and bright paint add a cheeky vintage feel. Main level includes a useful mud room upon entry of the home, kitchen, living, formal dining, two bedrooms and one full bath. Lower level offers additional living space including two rooms (office, workshop or whatever your heart desires), living area, half bath, storage area and den. Laundry area with full size washer/dryer and utility sink. HUGE covered back patio for relaxing and enjoying. Detached one car garage, storage shed and large fenced in backyard with garden boxes and sprinkler system; yard is so beautiful during spring and summer months. Walking distance to Elementary (0.3 miles), Middle and High School. Near Harvard Gulch Park, Harvard Gulch Mini Park and Platte Park. No smoking. One dog is negotiable with a $500 refundable pet deposit. Property will be rented AS IS.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4701244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 S. Emerson St have any available units?
2015 S. Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 S. Emerson St have?
Some of 2015 S. Emerson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 S. Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
2015 S. Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 S. Emerson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 S. Emerson St is pet friendly.
Does 2015 S. Emerson St offer parking?
Yes, 2015 S. Emerson St offers parking.
Does 2015 S. Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 S. Emerson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 S. Emerson St have a pool?
No, 2015 S. Emerson St does not have a pool.
Does 2015 S. Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 2015 S. Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 S. Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 S. Emerson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University