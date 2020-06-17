2000 S. Fox St.

Amenities

Updated Single Family Home in Overland Park Available For Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely brick home has hardwood floors and tile through main level and cozy carpet throughout finished basement. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, dining and living room. Downstairs finished basement boasts a rustic wood burning fireplace, great room, family room, full bath and laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Fenced in front yard with covered porch great for sunset watching and fenced in backyard with spacious covered patio, storage shed, and fire pit area. BONUS: side of house offers and long and narrow cement slab for any outdoor toys that need stored. Steps away from Overland Park Golf Course and around the corner from Ruby Hill Park which offers Levitt Pavilion music venue, ski and snowboard terrain park and sledding. Easy access South Platte River Trail, US 85, I-25 and C-470. Your furry friends are welcome to with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet. CONTACT TRACY WILLIAMS FOR A SHOWING AT 303-549-0161!!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3821964)