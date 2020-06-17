All apartments in Denver
2000 S. Fox St.

2000 South Fox Street · (303) 698-1900
Location

2000 South Fox Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2000 S. Fox St. · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
Updated Single Family Home in Overland Park Available For Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely brick home has hardwood floors and tile through main level and cozy carpet throughout finished basement. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, dining and living room. Downstairs finished basement boasts a rustic wood burning fireplace, great room, family room, full bath and laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Fenced in front yard with covered porch great for sunset watching and fenced in backyard with spacious covered patio, storage shed, and fire pit area. BONUS: side of house offers and long and narrow cement slab for any outdoor toys that need stored. Steps away from Overland Park Golf Course and around the corner from Ruby Hill Park which offers Levitt Pavilion music venue, ski and snowboard terrain park and sledding. Easy access South Platte River Trail, US 85, I-25 and C-470. Your furry friends are welcome to with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet. CONTACT TRACY WILLIAMS FOR A SHOWING AT 303-549-0161!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3821964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 S. Fox St. have any available units?
2000 S. Fox St. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 S. Fox St. have?
Some of 2000 S. Fox St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 S. Fox St. currently offering any rent specials?
2000 S. Fox St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 S. Fox St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 S. Fox St. is pet friendly.
Does 2000 S. Fox St. offer parking?
No, 2000 S. Fox St. does not offer parking.
Does 2000 S. Fox St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 S. Fox St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 S. Fox St. have a pool?
No, 2000 S. Fox St. does not have a pool.
Does 2000 S. Fox St. have accessible units?
No, 2000 S. Fox St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 S. Fox St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 S. Fox St. does not have units with dishwashers.
