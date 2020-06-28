All apartments in Denver
19807 E 39th Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

19807 E 39th Ave

19807 East 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19807 East 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Affordable 3BD, 2BA Home with Fenced Back Yard and 2-Car Garage, Close to DIA - Live in a great neighborhood for a reasonable price! Close to Denver Interntaional Airport and near shopping and dining. Fenced back yard with bonus storage shed and 2-car garage. Schedule a tour keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*Up to two small dogs negotiable.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5130598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19807 E 39th Ave have any available units?
19807 E 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19807 E 39th Ave have?
Some of 19807 E 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19807 E 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19807 E 39th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19807 E 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19807 E 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19807 E 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19807 E 39th Ave offers parking.
Does 19807 E 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19807 E 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19807 E 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 19807 E 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19807 E 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19807 E 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19807 E 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19807 E 39th Ave has units with dishwashers.
