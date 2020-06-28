19807 E 39th Ave

Amenities
Affordable 3BD, 2BA Home with Fenced Back Yard and 2-Car Garage, Close to DIA - Live in a great neighborhood for a reasonable price! Close to Denver Interntaional Airport and near shopping and dining. Fenced back yard with bonus storage shed and 2-car garage. Schedule a tour keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*Up to two small dogs negotiable.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-547-6259
No Cats Allowed
