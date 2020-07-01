198 E Mississippi Ave 475

Amenities
One Bedroom in Wash Park w/ Unique Coworking Space - Property Id: 238048
A home in this one bedroom can be the canvas for creating the life you've always dreamed in Denver! Nestled within a stone's throw of Platt Park and its trail systems into cherry Creek, this neighborhood is long revered for its artistic spirit, and eclectic heart. Surrounded by tranquil parks and hip city bustle, with an eye toward the artistic, the creative, the pioneering.
ARTFUL LIVING BY DESIGN: Chose between dark/ light color themes, which customize the interior finish of cabinets, wall colors, tiling, countertop, and overall interior color palettes.
INTERIOR FINISHES:
Stainless steel appliances
Quartz countertops
Double vanity sink (some units)
Luxury walk-in showers with built-in benches
Undermount kitchen sinks
Nest Learning Thermostats
Wine fridges in most units
Oversized patios/balconies
Mountain and downtown views
Large walk-in closets (most units)
French-door refrigerators (most units)
Soft-close cabinetry and drawers
