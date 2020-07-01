198 E Mississippi Ave 475

Amenities

One Bedroom in Wash Park w/ Unique Coworking Space - Property Id: 238048



A home in this one bedroom can be the canvas for creating the life you've always dreamed in Denver! Nestled within a stone's throw of Platt Park and its trail systems into cherry Creek, this neighborhood is long revered for its artistic spirit, and eclectic heart. Surrounded by tranquil parks and hip city bustle, with an eye toward the artistic, the creative, the pioneering.



ARTFUL LIVING BY DESIGN: Chose between dark/ light color themes, which customize the interior finish of cabinets, wall colors, tiling, countertop, and overall interior color palettes.



INTERIOR FINISHES:

Stainless steel appliances

Quartz countertops

Double vanity sink (some units)

Luxury walk-in showers with built-in benches

Undermount kitchen sinks

Nest Learning Thermostats

Wine fridges in most units

Oversized patios/balconies

Mountain and downtown views

Large walk-in closets (most units)

French-door refrigerators (most units)

Soft-close cabinetry and drawers

