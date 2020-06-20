All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1975 Grant Street #727.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1975 Grant Street #727
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

1975 Grant Street #727

1975 North Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1975 North Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Fantastic 7th floor condo overlooking Benedict Fountain Park. This modern condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and tons of natural light. Private deck offers views of both the park and city. Extensive hardwood throughout, fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk-in closet. Small second bedroom adjacent to the second full bath. Open feel concept with high ceilings, this is a great space for entertaining. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the amenities of the fitness center, clubhouse, sun deck and reserved covered parking spot. Water, trash and heat are all included. You only pay electricity! This condo comes with a secure storage space for your convenience. A delightful condo located within walking distance to just about all major downtown attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1975 Grant Street #727 have any available units?
1975 Grant Street #727 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1975 Grant Street #727 have?
Some of 1975 Grant Street #727's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1975 Grant Street #727 currently offering any rent specials?
1975 Grant Street #727 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1975 Grant Street #727 pet-friendly?
No, 1975 Grant Street #727 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1975 Grant Street #727 offer parking?
Yes, 1975 Grant Street #727 offers parking.
Does 1975 Grant Street #727 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1975 Grant Street #727 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1975 Grant Street #727 have a pool?
No, 1975 Grant Street #727 does not have a pool.
Does 1975 Grant Street #727 have accessible units?
No, 1975 Grant Street #727 does not have accessible units.
Does 1975 Grant Street #727 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1975 Grant Street #727 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University