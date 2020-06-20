1975 Grant Street #727

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage internet access

Fantastic 7th floor condo overlooking Benedict Fountain Park. This modern condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and tons of natural light. Private deck offers views of both the park and city. Extensive hardwood throughout, fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk-in closet. Small second bedroom adjacent to the second full bath. Open feel concept with high ceilings, this is a great space for entertaining. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the amenities of the fitness center, clubhouse, sun deck and reserved covered parking spot. Water, trash and heat are all included. You only pay electricity! This condo comes with a secure storage space for your convenience. A delightful condo located within walking distance to just about all major downtown attractions.