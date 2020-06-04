1933 SYRACUSE ST

Amenities
Available 05/04/19 Charming Home in Stapleton/Park Hill - Property Id: 105111
This charming, fenced-in home is located in the Park Hill/Stapleton neighborhood of Denver.
RENT: $600 per person based on (4) people OR $2400 total
ESTIMATED COST OF UTILITIES:Wifi:
$30 (fixed)
Water: $33 (monthly average)
Xcel: $102 (monthly average)
*Total estimate: $165
[Monthly estimated fee for utilities based on (4) occupants:
$41.25 per person]
ABOUT THE HOME:
- (3) bedrooms + an additional room located downstairs (see photos)
- (1) full bathroom
- bright living space
- open galley kitchen
- in-unit laundry
- all necessary appliances
- heat + central air conditioning
- outdoor patio
- outdoor storage unit (great for bikes, skis, etc)
- private driveway
LEASE:
Flexibility on lease duration for 12 months or longer
