1933 SYRACUSE ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 05/04/19 Charming Home in Stapleton/Park Hill - Property Id: 105111



This charming, fenced-in home is located in the Park Hill/Stapleton neighborhood of Denver.



RENT: $600 per person based on (4) people OR $2400 total



ESTIMATED COST OF UTILITIES:Wifi:

$30 (fixed)

Water: $33 (monthly average)

Xcel: $102 (monthly average)

*Total estimate: $165

[Monthly estimated fee for utilities based on (4) occupants:

$41.25 per person]



ABOUT THE HOME:

- (3) bedrooms + an additional room located downstairs (see photos)

- (1) full bathroom

- bright living space

- open galley kitchen

- in-unit laundry

- all necessary appliances

- heat + central air conditioning

- outdoor patio

- outdoor storage unit (great for bikes, skis, etc)

- private driveway



LEASE:

Flexibility on lease duration for 12 months or longer

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105111

Property Id 105111



