Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1933 SYRACUSE ST

1933 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 05/04/19 Charming Home in Stapleton/Park Hill - Property Id: 105111

This charming, fenced-in home is located in the Park Hill/Stapleton neighborhood of Denver.

_____________________

RENT: $600 per person based on (4) people OR $2400 total

ESTIMATED COST OF UTILITIES:Wifi:
$30 (fixed)
Water: $33 (monthly average)
Xcel: $102 (monthly average)
*Total estimate: $165
[Monthly estimated fee for utilities based on (4) occupants:
$41.25 per person]

_____________________

ABOUT THE HOME:
- (3) bedrooms + an additional room located downstairs (see photos)
- (1) full bathroom
- bright living space
- open galley kitchen
- in-unit laundry
- all necessary appliances
- heat + central air conditioning
- outdoor patio
- outdoor storage unit (great for bikes, skis, etc)
- private driveway

_____________________

LEASE:
Flexibility on lease duration for 12 months or longer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105111
Property Id 105111

(RLNE4762752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 SYRACUSE ST have any available units?
1933 SYRACUSE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 SYRACUSE ST have?
Some of 1933 SYRACUSE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 SYRACUSE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1933 SYRACUSE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 SYRACUSE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 SYRACUSE ST is pet friendly.
Does 1933 SYRACUSE ST offer parking?
No, 1933 SYRACUSE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1933 SYRACUSE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 SYRACUSE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 SYRACUSE ST have a pool?
No, 1933 SYRACUSE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1933 SYRACUSE ST have accessible units?
No, 1933 SYRACUSE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 SYRACUSE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 SYRACUSE ST has units with dishwashers.
