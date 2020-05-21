All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
19154 E. 57th Pl. #E
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

19154 E. 57th Pl. #E

19154 East 57th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19154 East 57th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright 3 Bed, 3 Bath in Green Valley Ranch!!!! - Welcome to your new home! 3 bed/3 bath unit with open layout, high ceilings, and dual level floor plan that offers an airy feel. t Main level boasts generous natural lighting. Kitchen area highlighted with stainless steel appliances, large island and tasteful laminate wood flooring. Washer/Dryer included!!! Upper level has spacious master en suite with stunning mountain views and two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Backs to tons of grassy common space. Easy Commute to Denver or DIA via Train, I-225 or I-70. Quick and Easy to get to the mountains, too!! Short distance to grocery stores and shops!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5063432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E have any available units?
19154 E. 57th Pl. #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E have?
Some of 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E currently offering any rent specials?
19154 E. 57th Pl. #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E is pet friendly.
Does 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E offer parking?
No, 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E does not offer parking.
Does 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E have a pool?
No, 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E does not have a pool.
Does 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E have accessible units?
No, 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E does not have accessible units.
Does 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 19154 E. 57th Pl. #E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University