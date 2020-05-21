19154 E. 57th Pl. #E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright 3 Bed, 3 Bath in Green Valley Ranch!!!! - Welcome to your new home! 3 bed/3 bath unit with open layout, high ceilings, and dual level floor plan that offers an airy feel. t Main level boasts generous natural lighting. Kitchen area highlighted with stainless steel appliances, large island and tasteful laminate wood flooring. Washer/Dryer included!!! Upper level has spacious master en suite with stunning mountain views and two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Backs to tons of grassy common space. Easy Commute to Denver or DIA via Train, I-225 or I-70. Quick and Easy to get to the mountains, too!! Short distance to grocery stores and shops!!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5063432)