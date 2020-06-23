All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 19133 E 54th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
19133 E 54th Pl
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

19133 E 54th Pl

19133 East 54th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Green Valley Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19133 East 54th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and live in a home that is ONE YEAR OLD. This modern beauty is in Gateway - Green Valley Ranch and practically new. Nice modern finishes throughout the home make this property shine with clean lines and beautiful new cabinets and appliances, modern pendant and recessed lighting. Tile flooring throughout is perfect for easy cleaning and is durable for your furry friends.

The main floor features a large open floor plan between the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a large island great with plenty of space for the pulling up a stool with your guests or family to be connected. The 2-car attached garages enters into the large space for easy in and out to avoid all that weather we are having in Metro Denver. There is also a half guest bath on the first floor.

Up the stairs you have the three bedrooms complete with durable laminate flooring. There is a master suite with double sink and large shower and a walk-in closet with ample space to get ready each morning. A second shared full bath and tub upstairs. A nice bonus will be a new washer and dryer near the sleeping area on the second floor to be installed after tenant moves in. No more walking two sets of stairs to the basement to do laundry.

You have your own private backyard for entertaining to soak in that Colorado sun. This community is closely located to the Denver International Airport and also near the recreational center and features a beautiful pond and local shopping nearby. Fun local activity spots include Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, Green Valley Ranch Golf Academy, Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center, Eagles Nest at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club and Mile High Sport & Social Club

PMI Elevation is looking for an 18-24 month lease, but can be flexible on term length. Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / Backyard Lawn Maintenance is Tenant Responsibility / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - $20 per Pet (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 PHOTO TOUR LINK BELOW OR AT PMI ELEVATION WEBSITE:

http://pmielevation.info/19133E54th-360Tour

PMI ELEVATION
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19133 E 54th Pl have any available units?
19133 E 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19133 E 54th Pl have?
Some of 19133 E 54th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19133 E 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19133 E 54th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19133 E 54th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19133 E 54th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19133 E 54th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19133 E 54th Pl does offer parking.
Does 19133 E 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19133 E 54th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19133 E 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 19133 E 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19133 E 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 19133 E 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19133 E 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19133 E 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University