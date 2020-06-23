19133 E 54th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come and live in a home that is ONE YEAR OLD. This modern beauty is in Gateway - Green Valley Ranch and practically new. Nice modern finishes throughout the home make this property shine with clean lines and beautiful new cabinets and appliances, modern pendant and recessed lighting. Tile flooring throughout is perfect for easy cleaning and is durable for your furry friends.



The main floor features a large open floor plan between the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a large island great with plenty of space for the pulling up a stool with your guests or family to be connected. The 2-car attached garages enters into the large space for easy in and out to avoid all that weather we are having in Metro Denver. There is also a half guest bath on the first floor.



Up the stairs you have the three bedrooms complete with durable laminate flooring. There is a master suite with double sink and large shower and a walk-in closet with ample space to get ready each morning. A second shared full bath and tub upstairs. A nice bonus will be a new washer and dryer near the sleeping area on the second floor to be installed after tenant moves in. No more walking two sets of stairs to the basement to do laundry.



You have your own private backyard for entertaining to soak in that Colorado sun. This community is closely located to the Denver International Airport and also near the recreational center and features a beautiful pond and local shopping nearby. Fun local activity spots include Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, Green Valley Ranch Golf Academy, Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center, Eagles Nest at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club and Mile High Sport & Social Club



PMI Elevation is looking for an 18-24 month lease, but can be flexible on term length. Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / Backyard Lawn Maintenance is Tenant Responsibility / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees - $20 per Pet (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Emergency Service and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 PHOTO TOUR LINK BELOW OR AT PMI ELEVATION WEBSITE:



http://pmielevation.info/19133E54th-360Tour



PMI ELEVATION

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET