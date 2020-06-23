19053 E 58th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets playground

Updated 3 bed, 2 bath Rowhome in Convenient First Creek Subdivision! - Sign up for a showing here>>>

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Comfortable and spacious 2 story townhome with 1394 square feet of living space! Great kitchen and a cozy dining room off the kitchen with sliding door opening to your private semi-enclosed patio. Spacious living room with lots of windows. Large storage space and coat closet under the stairway. Half bathroom opens to the laundry room on the main level, full-size washer and dryer provided.

Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, the master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and full sized bathroom. There is also an oversized bathroom off upper hallway with linen closet for extra storage.

Convenient to highways, easy access to I-70 and E470. Just minutes away you will find Green Valley Ranch Golf course, shopping, and DIA. Walk to community park and playground.



Blinds

Owner pays Water, Sewer, Trash and all HOA dues

Private patio

Close to highways and DIA

Pets - No



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



