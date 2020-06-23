All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

19053 E 58th Ave

19053 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19053 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pet friendly
Updated 3 bed, 2 bath Rowhome in Convenient First Creek Subdivision! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://renter.rently.com/properties/903590?source=marketing#

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Comfortable and spacious 2 story townhome with 1394 square feet of living space! Great kitchen and a cozy dining room off the kitchen with sliding door opening to your private semi-enclosed patio. Spacious living room with lots of windows. Large storage space and coat closet under the stairway. Half bathroom opens to the laundry room on the main level, full-size washer and dryer provided.
Three spacious bedrooms on the upper level, the master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and full sized bathroom. There is also an oversized bathroom off upper hallway with linen closet for extra storage.
Convenient to highways, easy access to I-70 and E470. Just minutes away you will find Green Valley Ranch Golf course, shopping, and DIA. Walk to community park and playground.

Features:
Blinds
Owner pays Water, Sewer, Trash and all HOA dues
Private patio
Close to highways and DIA
Pets - No

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19053 E 58th Ave have any available units?
19053 E 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19053 E 58th Ave have?
Some of 19053 E 58th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19053 E 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19053 E 58th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19053 E 58th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19053 E 58th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19053 E 58th Ave offer parking?
No, 19053 E 58th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19053 E 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19053 E 58th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19053 E 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 19053 E 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19053 E 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19053 E 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19053 E 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19053 E 58th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
