19050 E 58th Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom Green Valley Ranch Townhouse in Denver! - Available for a flexible lease.



This bright 3 bedroom home has an open floorplan with the main living area downstairs and the bedrooms upstairs. The large, carpeted living room is adjacent to the kitchen and dining room. The laundry room with full size washer and dryer is conveniently located upstairs. The large master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and the second full bathroom is also upstairs. Double doors on the living room open to the patio area and provides easy access to the two car garage.



Live near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge where you can see bison, deer, and lots of birds while hiking along the many miles of trails. The peaceful neighborhood has lots of trees and sidewalks to get to the nearby parks. There is easy access to E-470 and I-70 and just minutes to DIA and lots of great dining and shopping opportunities are nearby.



Water, Sewer, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required.Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

