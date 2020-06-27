All apartments in Denver
19050 E 58th Ave
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

19050 E 58th Ave

19050 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19050 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom Green Valley Ranch Townhouse in Denver! - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This bright 3 bedroom home has an open floorplan with the main living area downstairs and the bedrooms upstairs. The large, carpeted living room is adjacent to the kitchen and dining room. The laundry room with full size washer and dryer is conveniently located upstairs. The large master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and the second full bathroom is also upstairs. Double doors on the living room open to the patio area and provides easy access to the two car garage.

Live near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge where you can see bison, deer, and lots of birds while hiking along the many miles of trails. The peaceful neighborhood has lots of trees and sidewalks to get to the nearby parks. There is easy access to E-470 and I-70 and just minutes to DIA and lots of great dining and shopping opportunities are nearby.

Water, Sewer, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required.Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5034444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19050 E 58th Ave have any available units?
19050 E 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19050 E 58th Ave have?
Some of 19050 E 58th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19050 E 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19050 E 58th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19050 E 58th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19050 E 58th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19050 E 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19050 E 58th Ave offers parking.
Does 19050 E 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19050 E 58th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19050 E 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 19050 E 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19050 E 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19050 E 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19050 E 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19050 E 58th Ave has units with dishwashers.
