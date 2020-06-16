All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B

19046 East 57th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19046 East 57th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town-home. Upgraded cabinets in the kitchen. Great location! Backs to open space. Only 20 minutes to downtown and 30 minutes to DTC. This town-home is a must see! This unit will be within walking distance to the new Pena Station shopping area and light rail station. 1265 SF located in in First Creek near Tower and 56th Close to parks, shopping, buses, etc. Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. Section 8 welcome. Pets negotiable and, if approved, will require extra deposit and pet rent. $35 application fee.

Pit-Waller K- 8 School
Martin Luther king Jr. Early Collage School 6-12

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE5019382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B have any available units?
19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B offer parking?
No, 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University