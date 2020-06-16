19046 E. 57th Ave Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town-home. Upgraded cabinets in the kitchen. Great location! Backs to open space. Only 20 minutes to downtown and 30 minutes to DTC. This town-home is a must see! This unit will be within walking distance to the new Pena Station shopping area and light rail station. 1265 SF located in in First Creek near Tower and 56th Close to parks, shopping, buses, etc. Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. Section 8 welcome. Pets negotiable and, if approved, will require extra deposit and pet rent. $35 application fee.



Pit-Waller K- 8 School

Martin Luther king Jr. Early Collage School 6-12



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



