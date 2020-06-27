All apartments in Denver
19043 E 58th Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

19043 E 58th Ave

19043 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19043 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
19043 E 58th Ave Available 08/17/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Green Valley Ranch - This beautiful open floor plan includes lawn care and snow removal. Nearby restaurants and grocery shopping and 15 minutes to Denver International Airport. The open kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and an island. Upstairs is the master bathroom which includes a large walk-in closet. Two additional bathrooms and another bathroom finish out the second floor. 1 car garage on additional off-street parking spot. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19043 E 58th Ave have any available units?
19043 E 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19043 E 58th Ave have?
Some of 19043 E 58th Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19043 E 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19043 E 58th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19043 E 58th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19043 E 58th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 19043 E 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19043 E 58th Ave offers parking.
Does 19043 E 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19043 E 58th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19043 E 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 19043 E 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19043 E 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19043 E 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19043 E 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19043 E 58th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
