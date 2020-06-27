Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

19043 E 58th Ave Available 08/17/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Green Valley Ranch - This beautiful open floor plan includes lawn care and snow removal. Nearby restaurants and grocery shopping and 15 minutes to Denver International Airport. The open kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and an island. Upstairs is the master bathroom which includes a large walk-in closet. Two additional bathrooms and another bathroom finish out the second floor. 1 car garage on additional off-street parking spot. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5081025)