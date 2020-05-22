18969 E 58th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bc3dd00f2 ----

Charming 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Denver, in Denver county! Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Spacious living area and dining area adjacent to the kitchen on the main level, with the 3 bedrooms and a laundry room upstairs. All major kitchen appliances included, a washer/dryer, central AC, a private patio and an attached 1-car garage. Nestled on a quiet street and a short walk to open space and a park. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to I70, 470 & DIA.



No smoking.



Dogs under 35 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



Attached 1 Car Garage

Central A/C

Private Yard

Stove

Washer/Dryer