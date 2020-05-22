All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18969 E 58th Avenue

18969 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18969 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bc3dd00f2 ----
Charming 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Denver, in Denver county! Open floor plan with tons of natural light! Spacious living area and dining area adjacent to the kitchen on the main level, with the 3 bedrooms and a laundry room upstairs. All major kitchen appliances included, a washer/dryer, central AC, a private patio and an attached 1-car garage. Nestled on a quiet street and a short walk to open space and a park. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to I70, 470 & DIA.

No smoking.

Dogs under 35 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 1 Car Garage
Central A/C
Private Yard
Stove
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18969 E 58th Avenue have any available units?
18969 E 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18969 E 58th Avenue have?
Some of 18969 E 58th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18969 E 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18969 E 58th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18969 E 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18969 E 58th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18969 E 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18969 E 58th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18969 E 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18969 E 58th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18969 E 58th Avenue have a pool?
No, 18969 E 58th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18969 E 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18969 E 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18969 E 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18969 E 58th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
