1885 S. Quebec Way C-25

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

Currently being turned/updated with new paint through out and upgrades! Big Value, Big Space, Big Opportunity!

We will update with Pictures and Video asap! Thank you for your patients.



This 2 bed/2 bath condominium with a large upstairs loft will not disappoint!



Come view this open floor plan to see why this is such a great space to call home! Located in Topaz Community of Denver's neighborhood Hampden Heights has you close to parks, Wal-mart, entertainment, restaurants, bars and everything you need.



Call to schedule your showing today!



Call: 720-441-2613



Property & Topaz Community Features:

- Swimming Pool

- Fitness Center

- 2 assigned off street parking spaces

- Central A/C & Heat

- 2 floors (loft and second bedroom are upstairs, great for privacy of roommates and families)

- Assigned Parking (2 Spaces)

- Fireplace

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Balcony off 1st floor bedroom

- W/D included



Term: 12 Month Lease Agreement



Resident Pays: rent, electric and gas, internet, and t.v.

Owner Pays: water, sewer, trash, HOA fees



Pets Accepted:

- 2 pet limit, - breed restrictions, pet deposit per pet $250, pet rent $25 per pet



No Smoking



Application $30 (per person over the age of 18)



Apply today at: www.bw-rentals.com



Qualifications:

- Provide Proof of Income 2.5 times the rent per month (gross)

- No Felonies or Evictions with in last 7 years

- No $ owed to mgmt. or landlords

- Credit of 550 or higher (house hold average/ per applicant)