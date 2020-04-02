1885 S. Quebec Way C-25

Amenities
Currently being turned/updated with new paint through out and upgrades! Big Value, Big Space, Big Opportunity!
We will update with Pictures and Video asap! Thank you for your patients.
This 2 bed/2 bath condominium with a large upstairs loft will not disappoint!
Come view this open floor plan to see why this is such a great space to call home! Located in Topaz Community of Denver's neighborhood Hampden Heights has you close to parks, Wal-mart, entertainment, restaurants, bars and everything you need.
Property & Topaz Community Features:
- Swimming Pool
- Fitness Center
- 2 assigned off street parking spaces
- Central A/C & Heat
- 2 floors (loft and second bedroom are upstairs, great for privacy of roommates and families)
- Assigned Parking (2 Spaces)
- Fireplace
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Balcony off 1st floor bedroom
- W/D included
Term: 12 Month Lease Agreement
Resident Pays: rent, electric and gas, internet, and t.v.
Owner Pays: water, sewer, trash, HOA fees
Pets Accepted:
- 2 pet limit, - breed restrictions, pet deposit per pet $250, pet rent $25 per pet
No Smoking
Application $30 (per person over the age of 18)
Qualifications:
- Provide Proof of Income 2.5 times the rent per month (gross)
- No Felonies or Evictions with in last 7 years
- No $ owed to mgmt. or landlords
- Credit of 550 or higher (house hold average/ per applicant)