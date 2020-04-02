All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1885 S. Quebec Way C-25
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:34 PM

1885 S. Quebec Way C-25

1885 South Quebec Way · (720) 575-4907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Indian Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1885 South Quebec Way, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Currently being turned/updated with new paint through out and upgrades! Big Value, Big Space, Big Opportunity!
We will update with Pictures and Video asap! Thank you for your patients.

This 2 bed/2 bath condominium with a large upstairs loft will not disappoint!

Come view this open floor plan to see why this is such a great space to call home! Located in Topaz Community of Denver's neighborhood Hampden Heights has you close to parks, Wal-mart, entertainment, restaurants, bars and everything you need.

Call to schedule your showing today!

Call: 720-441-2613

Property & Topaz Community Features:
- Swimming Pool
- Fitness Center
- 2 assigned off street parking spaces
- Central A/C & Heat
- 2 floors (loft and second bedroom are upstairs, great for privacy of roommates and families)
- Assigned Parking (2 Spaces)
- Fireplace
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Balcony off 1st floor bedroom
- W/D included

Term: 12 Month Lease Agreement

Resident Pays: rent, electric and gas, internet, and t.v.
Owner Pays: water, sewer, trash, HOA fees

Pets Accepted:
- 2 pet limit, - breed restrictions, pet deposit per pet $250, pet rent $25 per pet

No Smoking

Application $30 (per person over the age of 18)

Apply today at: www.bw-rentals.com

Qualifications:
- Provide Proof of Income 2.5 times the rent per month (gross)
- No Felonies or Evictions with in last 7 years
- No $ owed to mgmt. or landlords
- Credit of 550 or higher (house hold average/ per applicant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 have any available units?
1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 has a unit available for $1,629 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 have?
Some of 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 currently offering any rent specials?
1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 is pet friendly.
Does 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 offer parking?
Yes, 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 does offer parking.
Does 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 have a pool?
Yes, 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 has a pool.
Does 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 have accessible units?
No, 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1885 S. Quebec Way C-25?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity