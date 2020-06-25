All apartments in Denver
1877 S Federal Blvd
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:06 AM

1877 S Federal Blvd

1877 South Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1877 South Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5930c7b020 ---- Matching White Appliances Open Floor Plan Laminate Flooring Off-street Parking Easy Drive to Light Rail Park-and-ride Station Major Grocery Stores within 5 Minutes by Car $45 App Fee $600 Security Deposit $35 Flat monthly utility fee - Tenant billed separately for electricity No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 S Federal Blvd have any available units?
1877 S Federal Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1877 S Federal Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1877 S Federal Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 S Federal Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1877 S Federal Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1877 S Federal Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1877 S Federal Blvd offers parking.
Does 1877 S Federal Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 S Federal Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 S Federal Blvd have a pool?
No, 1877 S Federal Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1877 S Federal Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1877 S Federal Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 S Federal Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 S Federal Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 S Federal Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1877 S Federal Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
