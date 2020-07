Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

1876 S. Eudora St. Available 05/06/20 4 bed 2 bath Updated Denver Home - 4 bed, 2 bath, 1700 square foot home in Virginia Village. Washer and dryer included, hardwood floors, newer paint and carpet, carport included, 1 car garage. Convenient access to restaurants and the highway. No Pets, No Smoking.

Please call 303-841-1225 from 9am - 6pm only.

Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For other available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2037843)