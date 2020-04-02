1860 N Washington St Unit 412

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bed/2 Bath, 1254 Sqft - 1860 Washington St - Available 10 days from deposit. Light, bright and open 2-story loft in the Saint Lukes Lofts building. Perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors on the main floor! Exposed concrete floors on second floor! Newer Paint, Exposed brick & ductwork, updated stainless steel appliances, & modern architecture! The loft can be easily enclosed for a second bedroom or kept open and used as an office! The master suite includes a walk-in closet with attached bathroom! Blocks to 17th Ave Restaurant Row and Downtown. This is the perfect Uptown location! Other features include gas fireplace, washer, dryer, built-in bookshelf, ceiling fans, central heat & air, secured building entry, 1 reserved parking space, and storage closet. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,695

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



