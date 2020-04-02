All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1860 N Washington St Unit 412

1860 Washington Street · (720) 903-4341
Location

1860 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bed/2 Bath, 1254 Sqft - 1860 Washington St - Available 10 days from deposit. Light, bright and open 2-story loft in the Saint Lukes Lofts building. Perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors on the main floor! Exposed concrete floors on second floor! Newer Paint, Exposed brick & ductwork, updated stainless steel appliances, & modern architecture! The loft can be easily enclosed for a second bedroom or kept open and used as an office! The master suite includes a walk-in closet with attached bathroom! Blocks to 17th Ave Restaurant Row and Downtown. This is the perfect Uptown location! Other features include gas fireplace, washer, dryer, built-in bookshelf, ceiling fans, central heat & air, secured building entry, 1 reserved parking space, and storage closet. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,695
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5851554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 have any available units?
1860 N Washington St Unit 412 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 have?
Some of 1860 N Washington St Unit 412's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 currently offering any rent specials?
1860 N Washington St Unit 412 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 is pet friendly.
Does 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 offer parking?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 does offer parking.
Does 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 have a pool?
No, 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 does not have a pool.
Does 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 have accessible units?
No, 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St Unit 412 has units with dishwashers.
