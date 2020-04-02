1860 N Washington St Unit 412

Amenities
2 Bed/2 Bath, 1254 Sqft - 1860 Washington St - Available 10 days from deposit. Light, bright and open 2-story loft in the Saint Lukes Lofts building. Perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors on the main floor! Exposed concrete floors on second floor! Newer Paint, Exposed brick & ductwork, updated stainless steel appliances, & modern architecture! The loft can be easily enclosed for a second bedroom or kept open and used as an office! The master suite includes a walk-in closet with attached bathroom! Blocks to 17th Ave Restaurant Row and Downtown. This is the perfect Uptown location! Other features include gas fireplace, washer, dryer, built-in bookshelf, ceiling fans, central heat & air, secured building entry, 1 reserved parking space, and storage closet. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit : $2,695
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10
*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.
(RLNE5851554)