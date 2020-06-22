1859 S Monroe St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/284b97006b ---- Recently updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level is located just west of Colorado Boulevard and just south of I-25. The location cannot be beat for easy access to downtown, the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and DU. The home features two bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom (or could be used as a spacious office), the living room, dining room and lovely new kitchen on the main level and a bedroom, bathroom and laundry on the garden level. Washer/Dryer included. Nice fenced backyard. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Trash/Recycling included with rent. No Smoking, $50 application per adult. Dog Friendly; no cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Dryer Granite Countertops Reserved Off Street Parking Storage Space Swamp Cooler Washer