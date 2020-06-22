All apartments in Denver
1859 S Monroe St

1859 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1859 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/284b97006b ---- Recently updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level is located just west of Colorado Boulevard and just south of I-25. The location cannot be beat for easy access to downtown, the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and DU. The home features two bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom (or could be used as a spacious office), the living room, dining room and lovely new kitchen on the main level and a bedroom, bathroom and laundry on the garden level. Washer/Dryer included. Nice fenced backyard. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Trash/Recycling included with rent. No Smoking, $50 application per adult. Dog Friendly; no cats please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Dryer Granite Countertops Reserved Off Street Parking Storage Space Swamp Cooler Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 S Monroe St have any available units?
1859 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1859 S Monroe St have?
Some of 1859 S Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1859 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
1859 S Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1859 S Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 1859 S Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 1859 S Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 1859 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1859 S Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 S Monroe St have a pool?
No, 1859 S Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 1859 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 1859 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1859 S Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
