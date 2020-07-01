1844 S Bryant St

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1,696 sq. ft. Single Family Home is located in the desirable Ruby Hill Neighborhood! This adorable and up-to-date ranch boasts hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, and two living rooms. Additional features include a large storage room in the basement, and washer and dryer hook-ups. Don't forget Central Air for the crazy hot Denver Summers! In the fenced-in backyard you will find a covered porch, raised garden beds, in addition to a horseshoe pit and garden storage shed. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This safe and well maintained neighborhood is walking distance to one of the best parks in all of Denver: Ruby Hill! The park has so much to offer. In the summer one can enjoy free Sunday concerts at Levitt Pavilion, swimming in the community pool, and access to the bike park and walking trails. Ruby Hill park offers one of the best panorama's of downtown Denver! In the Winter you can enjoy the sledding hill or skiing/snowboarding at the Ruby Hill Railyard. This home is also located near the Athmar Park recreation center