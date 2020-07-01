All apartments in Denver
1844 S Bryant St

1844 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1844 South Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80219
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1,696 sq. ft. Single Family Home is located in the desirable Ruby Hill Neighborhood! This adorable and up-to-date ranch boasts hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, and two living rooms. Additional features include a large storage room in the basement, and washer and dryer hook-ups. Don't forget Central Air for the crazy hot Denver Summers! In the fenced-in backyard you will find a covered porch, raised garden beds, in addition to a horseshoe pit and garden storage shed. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This safe and well maintained neighborhood is walking distance to one of the best parks in all of Denver: Ruby Hill! The park has so much to offer. In the summer one can enjoy free Sunday concerts at Levitt Pavilion, swimming in the community pool, and access to the bike park and walking trails. Ruby Hill park offers one of the best panorama's of downtown Denver! In the Winter you can enjoy the sledding hill or skiing/snowboarding at the Ruby Hill Railyard. This home is also located near the Athmar Park recreation center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 S Bryant St have any available units?
1844 S Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 S Bryant St have?
Some of 1844 S Bryant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 S Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
1844 S Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 S Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 S Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 1844 S Bryant St offer parking?
Yes, 1844 S Bryant St offers parking.
Does 1844 S Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 S Bryant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 S Bryant St have a pool?
Yes, 1844 S Bryant St has a pool.
Does 1844 S Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 1844 S Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 S Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 S Bryant St has units with dishwashers.

