1824 S Clayton St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1824 S Clayton St

1824 South Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 South Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint and Cute Dutch Gambrel Roof 2 Story, 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Detached Garage - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT (with MOVE-IN on or before DECEMBER 1st) This Home is NOT AVAILABLE FOR STUDENT HOUSING in FALL 2020!! It is available FOR RENT NOW with 1 Year or longer Lease Term.

Beautiful, Single Family Home, located close to University of Denver, easy commute to Downtown or DTC, walking distance to light rail. Minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center. This home features 4 beds upstairs, with a full bath up, a half bath on the main floor and a full bath in the basement. There non-conforming bedroom in the basement, with a full bath and laundry, including Washer and Dryer. Main floor features, Living Room (with fireplace), Dining Room, Kitchen with eat-in area, and kitchen with updated SS appliances and an additional room that could be used as an office or study.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 S Clayton St have any available units?
1824 S Clayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 S Clayton St have?
Some of 1824 S Clayton St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 S Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
1824 S Clayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 S Clayton St pet-friendly?
No, 1824 S Clayton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1824 S Clayton St offer parking?
Yes, 1824 S Clayton St offers parking.
Does 1824 S Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 S Clayton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 S Clayton St have a pool?
No, 1824 S Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 1824 S Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 1824 S Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 S Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 S Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.

