1824 S Clayton St

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint and Cute Dutch Gambrel Roof 2 Story, 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Detached Garage - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT (with MOVE-IN on or before DECEMBER 1st) This Home is NOT AVAILABLE FOR STUDENT HOUSING in FALL 2020!! It is available FOR RENT NOW with 1 Year or longer Lease Term.



Beautiful, Single Family Home, located close to University of Denver, easy commute to Downtown or DTC, walking distance to light rail. Minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center. This home features 4 beds upstairs, with a full bath up, a half bath on the main floor and a full bath in the basement. There non-conforming bedroom in the basement, with a full bath and laundry, including Washer and Dryer. Main floor features, Living Room (with fireplace), Dining Room, Kitchen with eat-in area, and kitchen with updated SS appliances and an additional room that could be used as an office or study.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5180266)