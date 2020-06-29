18198 East 44th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious open concept main floor with new carpet and paint, large island prep space, and access to the backyard. Upstairs master suite, two bedrooms, laundry room and bonus family room. This home was built in 2015 in a great location with easy access to the airport, minutes from Pena Blvd an I-70, close to shopping, and walking distance to schools.

Two car garage, owner willing to buy a washer and dryer if you don't have one, and dogs are negotiable. Landlord plans to do some sod work in the spring! Call today for your private showing! 303-241-5343