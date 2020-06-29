All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 28 2020

18198 East 44th Avenue

18198 East 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18198 East 44th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious open concept main floor with new carpet and paint, large island prep space, and access to the backyard. Upstairs master suite, two bedrooms, laundry room and bonus family room. This home was built in 2015 in a great location with easy access to the airport, minutes from Pena Blvd an I-70, close to shopping, and walking distance to schools.
Two car garage, owner willing to buy a washer and dryer if you don't have one, and dogs are negotiable. Landlord plans to do some sod work in the spring! Call today for your private showing! 303-241-5343

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18198 East 44th Avenue have any available units?
18198 East 44th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18198 East 44th Avenue have?
Some of 18198 East 44th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18198 East 44th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18198 East 44th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18198 East 44th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18198 East 44th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18198 East 44th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18198 East 44th Avenue offers parking.
Does 18198 East 44th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18198 East 44th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18198 East 44th Avenue have a pool?
No, 18198 East 44th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18198 East 44th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18198 East 44th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18198 East 44th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18198 East 44th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
