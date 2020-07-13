1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Rennovated Townhome between Downtown and DTC - Property Id: 279896



Corner Unit! In an exceptional area. A beautiful 2 story remodeled townhome. Light and bright, with a spacious floor plan. Main level living features a family room with stone fireplace, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Upstairs: two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom has two closets. New flooring & carpet throughout. New paint, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops, new windows, new central AC.



Lots of storage in the full, open basement and storage room off patio. Central AC. Private fenced in back patio with community open space behind. Community pool in complex. Reserved parking spot just in front of the unit, with plenty of additional parking for visitors.



20 minutes from downtown, 15 minutes from DTC, lots of greenspace around. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.

