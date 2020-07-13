All apartments in Denver
1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49

1811 South Quebec Way · No Longer Available
Location

1811 South Quebec Way, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Rennovated Townhome between Downtown and DTC - Property Id: 279896

Corner Unit! In an exceptional area. A beautiful 2 story remodeled townhome. Light and bright, with a spacious floor plan. Main level living features a family room with stone fireplace, dining area, kitchen, and half bath. Upstairs: two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom has two closets. New flooring & carpet throughout. New paint, new kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops, new windows, new central AC.

Lots of storage in the full, open basement and storage room off patio. Central AC. Private fenced in back patio with community open space behind. Community pool in complex. Reserved parking spot just in front of the unit, with plenty of additional parking for visitors.

20 minutes from downtown, 15 minutes from DTC, lots of greenspace around. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279896
Property Id 279896

(RLNE5894926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 have any available units?
1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 have?
Some of 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 currently offering any rent specials?
1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 is pet friendly.
Does 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 offer parking?
Yes, 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 offers parking.
Does 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 have a pool?
Yes, 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 has a pool.
Does 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 have accessible units?
No, 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 S QUEBEC WAY #49 has units with dishwashers.

